Div Com reviews progress on extension of Jammu Airport

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Saturday convened a meeting to review the progress of work on the extension of Jammu Airport.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Airport Director, DR P R Beunia, Director Animal Husbandry, Dr. Tahir, DFO Jammu, Alok Kumar Maurya, S P South, Vinay Sharma and senior functionaries of PWD, BPCL, JDA and other concerned officers.

The officers of executing agencies informed the Div Com about the present status of works on the extension of the Airport.

The meeting was informed that among the other issues, there is the pendency of tree felling, structure removals, land possession.

The Div Com directed the concerned for early issuance of NoC and also for early completion of tree felling works and urged for the removal of bottlenecks if any and expedite the pace of work to meet the timelines.