Div Com reviews progress on construction of bunkers along IB

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Friday exhorted upon Deputy Commissioners of border districts for expediting pace of work on construction of bunkers along International Border.

The Div Com, while chairing a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of border districts, has reviewed progress on construction of bunkers along International border in Jammu division.

He exhorted upon them to further step up efforts for timely completion of these bunkers.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, senior functionaries of executing agencies While Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch along with Engineers of PWD and RDD attended the meeting through video conferencing.