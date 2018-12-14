Div Com reviews operation of chopper service to hilly districts

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Thursday asked the police to ensure foolproof security for passengers availing chopper service.

Chairing a meeting of senior functionaries of tourism, service Provider Company, besides Deputy Commissioners of the districts availing Chopper service through video conference, the Div Com took a thorough review of the procedure followed for the operation of sorties.

The Div Com directed the DCs to verify sorties bill and also asked to submit report to his office.

He asked the DCs to conduct meetings with SSPs of their respective districts and develop full proof security protocols for passengers.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Tourism, Subah Mehta, Jt. GM Capt. Asayshri, Cordinator PHL J&K, Mohd. Shafi, Base Manager PHL Kapil Khanna, DySP, Dalip Singh attended the meeting through video conference.

Deputy Commissioners of Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar attended the meeting through video conference.