Div Com reviews ongoing works, directs for stern action against erring officials

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas took a detailed review of work progress of PWD Circle Kargil, division-wise including languishing projects and PMGSY ongoing schemes. Chairing a meeting here, Biswas reviewed the physical/financial progress under various schemes viz PMDP, UIDSSMT, AMRUT, CRF, NRDWP, AIBP, NABARD, FMP, PMGSY and languishing projects of Kargil district.

DC Kargil, Basir Ul Haq Choudary, Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineers of PMGSY Kargil, PHE Kargil, Irrigation Kargil, R&B Kargil and PWD Zanskar also attended the meeting.

Considering short working season in Ladakh, Biswas pointed out various delays in tendering process and allotment of works on part of the engineers. He directed the Deputy Commissioner Kargil to review projects and fix responsibility for delays in tendering besides initiating punitive action against erring officers. He asked the Executive Engineers to work with full dedication and monitor work progress regularly.

Biswas directed the Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers to present detailed scope of work with photographs of all projects, before and after work, in next review meeting. He also directed the Executive Engineers to prepare and submit bar charts (PERT charts) for all works for planned and timely execution. He stressed upon the need to hold regular review meetings with contractors at the level of Executive Engineer and the Deputy Commissioner, with a view to ensuring speedy and timely completion of works. He urged all the executing agencies to ensure that constructed facilities are compulsorily equipped with disabled-friendly features.

Divisional Commissioner further desired that all works should be loaded on android based application – JKPULSE, for fortnightly monitoring. JKPULSE will enable officers at various levels to view photographs of works on periodic basis besides recording and reading comments on progress.

The DC Kargil assured the Divisional Commissioner for completing tendering process of all works, for which adequate bids have been received, besides allotting works within a week’s time positively.