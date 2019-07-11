Div Com reviews implementation of RNTCP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of Revised National TB Control Programme (RNTCP) and establishment of Health and wellness centres in the districts.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Secretary Red Cross Society, Dinesh Gupta, State TB Officer, Dr Sanjay Turki, J&K Consultant RNTCP, Dr Sanjay Arora, DTO Kishtwar and other concerned while the Deputy Commissioners of other districts of Jammu division along with CMOs and other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The CMOs and DTOs informed about the number of active case findings and under treatment patients in their respective districts.

DTO Udhampur informed that they have detected 941 tuberculosis patients in Udhampur and Reasi Districts and who are being provided proper diagnose and treatment.

The Div Com directed the CMOs and DTOs to organise special camps at district and block levels for awareness and massive screening.

The Div Com asked the Red Cross Society to provide assistance to the poor patients especially to children.

Meanwhile, the Div Com reviewed progress on establishment of Health and wellness centres in the districts. The DCs and concerned officers apprised the Div Com about the present status on establishment of wellness centres.

Earlier, in a meeting the Div Com reviewed the progress on land requisition and acquisition cases of security forces in all the districts of the division.

The Div Com sought case wise status form the Deputy Commissioners. The appraised the Div com about the progress and present status of land requisition and acquisition.

The Div Com passed directions for resolving all land issues of security forces in the districts.