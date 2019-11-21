Div Com reviews development scenario

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday reviewed developmental scenario and progress on mega developmental projects in this mountainous district here at a meeting of divisional & district heads of the key departments.

At the outset, the District Development Commissioner Dr. Sagar D Doifode gave details of ongoing projects of PHE, PWD, PDD, Health, PMGSY, Forest, Agriculture and Horticulture sectors, besides Capex budget achievements.

The Div Com took stock of condition of roads, water requirement/quality and availability, power requirement and availability in the township and across the district, execution and widening of Pul Doda Beoli road by PWD, status of PMGSY roads, status of CRF roads, Status of languishing projects and timeline for completion, health services including NHM, plantation programme.

The Div com asked the executing departments to complete all the languishing projects in set time frame with special emphasis of quality of work.

Reviewing stock and supply position of food grains, he directed the concerned department to ensure sufficient and timely stocking for the winters.

Taking review of power sector, he asked the PDD to work in coordination with NHPC to fix the faults, if any, on 132 KV and 33 KV lines to maintain uninterrupted power supply to this region during winters.

The meeting also reviewed the skill development initiatives achievements in handicraft and handloom sectors, agriculture and horticulture production.