Div Com reviews Darbar Move arrangements

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Dr. M K Bhandari on Monday inspected various residential government quarters and took stock of arrangements being made for annual durbar move to the winter capital.

The Divisional Commissioner along with IGP S.D.S Jamwal and Commissioner JMC Ramesh Kumar, Chief Engineer PDD Ashwini Kumar, Deputy Director Estates Satish Sharma, ADC Kanta Rakwal, Chief Engineer PHE Ashok Gandotra, SSP Vivek Gupta and other senior functionaries of PDD, PWD, Estates and other departments visited government accommodation at Company Bagh, Poonch House, Ahata Amar Singh and Tanga Wali Gali.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the Estate department to further gear up men and machinery for timely completion of any repair and renovation works being executed in these quarters for ensuring proper facilitate the move employees.

Later, the Div Com convened a review meeting at Civil Secretariat with the officers of various departments and reviewed the pace of development works being executed for better upkeep of government accommodations in Jammu city.