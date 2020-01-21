Div Com reviews availability of petroleum products

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of officers to discuss the availability of LPG and Petroleum products in snow affected areas of Kashmir division.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) PK Pole; Inspector General, Traffic J&K, T. Namgyal; Director FCS&CA, Kashmir; Medical Superintendent, SKIMS; Additional Secretary FCS&CA; SSP Traffic NHW; SP Traffic Rural Kashmir; SP Traffic City Srinagar; Chief Engineer,BRO, BEACON; Chief Engineer Mechanical Engineering; Deputy Controller LMD; Project Director Ramban NHA-1; Incharge Joint Director, Information Department, General Manager, Food Corporation of India, Jammu; J&K Level Coordinator IOCL, J&K Jammu; Area Sales Managers of LPG and POL from HPCL, BPCL, IOCL and other concerned officials.

During the meeting took stock of availability of the LPG and other petroleum products, bedsides discussing short term as well as long term measures to overcome the scarcity of petroleum products in the Valley.

The representatives of the oil companies informed the meeting that 70,000 LPG cylinders are available and the stock is sufficient for a week.

They informed that more Petrol and Diesel tankers have arrived while many more are on way.

The Div Com asked the oil companies to push for 500 more trucks in next two days to avoid any shortage.

He also asked the oil companies to depute their representatives at Patnitop, Ramban, Banihal and Qazigund and to communicate with the Div Com office, IGP Traffic and Director FCS & CA about the arrival of petroleum tankers on the daily basis.

The Div Com asked the concerned officials to conduct extensive market checks to ensure that domestic LPG is not used for commercial purposes.

He further directed the concerned authorities to regularly feed SKIMS and other tertiary care health institutions as per need.

The Div Com asked the representatives of oil companies to immediately bring the issues and problems, if any, to the notice of divisional administration so that timely action is taken.

With regards to the snow clearance measures, the Div Com directed the concerned snow clearance agencies to keep the snow clearance mechanism intact while asking them to ensure snow clearance on road sides as well.

He directed the CE BRO, BEACON to visit both sides of Banihal tunnel along with SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir and SSP National Highway, Jammu so that the immediate measures are taken by the agencies to keep the road fully functional. He also asked them to apply relevant chemicals on the frozen surface of the road so that slippery conditions are avoided.

To overcome the problem of slippery roads, the Div Com instructed the concerned to use chains on the trucks and tankers tyers from Patnitop to Qazigund. He further said that any dereliction on this count by any trucker will be dealt with under law.