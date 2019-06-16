Div Com reviews availability of essentials, price stability, quality checking

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To ensure providing quality food products to general public Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Saturday chaired a meeting of FCS&CA and Food Safety department and reviewed the availability of essential items, price stability and quality checking.

The meeting was attended by Director, FCS&CA, Jatinder Singh, Commissioner JMC, Pankaj Magotra, In charge Deputy Commissioner, Food Safety, Dev Dutt Sharma, Food Safety Officer Jammu, Daleep Singh and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Deputy Commissioners informed the Div Com that adequate ration is available in their districts. They also apprised him that many teams have been constituted for market checking, inspections of eatables in all the districts. They further informed about the number of samples lifted and number of samples found sub standard and unhygienic. They also informed him about the actions taken against the offenders.

The Div Com directed the Food Safety Officers of all the districts of division to conduct regular market checking to ensure good quality food products to people.

The Div Com asked for market checking and further asked for conducting inspections of fruits, vegetables, milk products and prepared food items in all the districts.

The Div Com also stressed on checking of restaurants and hotels at tourist sites.