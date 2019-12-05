Div Com reviews arrangements for Republic-Day 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday chaired a meeting with concerned officers to review the arrangements for ensuing Republic Day, 2020 celebration.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Sushma Chauhan, Commissioner JMC Pankaj Magotra, SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh, SSP Traffic Joginder Singh, Director School Education Anuradha Gupta, Director Health Services Renu Sharma, Secretary Sports Council Naseem Choudhary besides senior officers of Army, CRPF, BSF, PHE, PDD, PWD, JMC, Health Services, Fire services, Education, Cultural Academy, Youth Services and Sports and other concerned departments attended the meeting.

During the meeting a threadbare discussion was held on security arrangements, traffic management, parking, contingents, cultural Items, display of tableau, transportation, sanitation and cleanliness, face lifting and the concerned officers were directed to put in place requisite arrangements for smooth conduct of celebration.

Divisional Commissioner took a comprehensive review of arrangements being made by the line departments and stressed on better synergy between the concerned departments for the smooth conduct of the national event.

He exhorted upon all the agencies to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well in time for successful celebration of the Republic Day.

Div Com also issued necessary directions regarding printing of invitation cards, selection cultural programmes, face lifting of government buildings, cleanliness of in and around the venue, provisions of drinking water, refreshment and mobile toilets.