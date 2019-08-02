Div Com releases Jammu Club’s newsletter ‘Update Insight’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Vice President of Jammu Club on Thursday released the first edition of Jammu Club’s quarterly newsletter, ‘Update Insight’. He also inaugurated newly renovated Billiard & Snooker Hall during a function held here at Jammu Club.

Rattandeep Singh Anand, Honorary Secretary of the Club, the Managing Committee members and members of the Editorial Board were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Verma congratulated everyone for another milestone achieved by the Club. He expressed satisfaction over the success and growth of the Club.

Anand thanked all esteemed members for their consistent and whole hearted participation and contribution towards the development of the Club. He further mentioned that the newsletter will be published after every quarter and will feature club activities, updates about various projects along with the literary expressions of members. He further assured all the members that all efforts and steps will be taken to improve and upgrade facilities being provided by the club.