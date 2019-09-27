Div Com reaches out to Panchayats in Pouni

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Friday chaired a public outreach programme at Pouni to take stock of issues and concerns of the people.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib and other district officers, the Div Com also held a Gram Sabha in which Sarpanchs from various Panchayats of block Pouni participated and highlighted their demands and problems.

The public issues included adequate supply of drinking water, regular power supply, lack of teachers and medical staff in the area, better medical facilities for livestock etc.

Reviewing status of health facilities in the tehsil, the Div Com asked the Chief Medical Officer about availability of manpower and medicines in various health centres. He hinted at opening of a Jan Aushadhi Centre in Pouni.

Sanjeev Verma directed the district administration to constitute a committee for audit of medical equipments and facilities in the district. He exhorted upon the officials to ensure that all deserving people are benefitted under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Div Com took stock of roads and directed the authorities to clear road blockages and install crash barriers and signages at critical points to avoid road accidents. He also passed strict directions for repair of road leading to Shiv Khori Shrine to facilitate the tourists. He also asked for taking strict action against erring contractors.

Sanjeev Verma also made some announcements like up gradation of power receiving station at Jerri to 10 MW and distribution of sewing machines among needy women willing to form Self Help Groups. He also asked the locals to approach the administration for establishment of a Composite Workshop, specializing in local handicrafts, in Pouni. He urged them to identify 4 hectare enclosure for plantation.

Regarding ban on Single-Use Plastic products, the Divisional Commissioner urged the locals, especially women, to form Self Help Groups and manufacture bags from cloth. He also called upon the locals to produce local products, like baskets, bags and other handicraft, to generate income for locals as well as to provide tourists with genuine local souvenirs. He asked locals to form cooperative societies to supply food items to Integrated Child Development Services, ICDS.

Addressing media-persons, Verma said that Skill Development Centres are coming up at Gunkolsar, Panthal, Pouni and Mahore so that the youth is trained in various job oriented skills. ‘A Rural Haat is also coming up at Bharakh, Pouni, where tourists visiting Shiv Khori Shrine would get an outlet to buy local souvenirs from’, he added. Sanjeev highlighted the role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in rural transformation and briefed them about elections for Block Development Councils.