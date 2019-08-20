Div Com listens to people’s issues at Panthal

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma today listened to the people’s issues here at Panthal block.

A large number of locals and members of Panchayat representatives attended the public durbar also attended by Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib, Director Rural Development Department, Sudershan Kumar and Director Agriculture, Pawan Rathore.

The locals and their representatives raised developmental issues and other demands. They sought construction of Sool and Panthal irrigation canals, widening of Panthal – Jhajjar road, Animal Husbandry centre etc. They also urged the administration to facilitate promotion of horticulture and floriculture in the block. The Div Com passed on the spot directions for solving most of the issues.

The DC Reasi highlighted the success of Jal Shakti Abhiyanin with initial phase witnessing digging of 12500 percolation pits across the district harvesting over 1 crore litre water. She also informed that a sale counter for local produce is going to be constructed in the block soon.

The Div com urged local women to form Self Help Groups to earn livelihood and asked PRs to conduct regular meetings. An exhibition of local handicraft and agricultural and horticulture produce was also organised at the venue. A presentation of schemes run by KVIB and KVIC was also presented. Among others present were ACD Reasi, Dr Sunil Sharma, Deputy Director KVIC, GS Bhati, DPO Reasi, Parvinder Kour and BDO Reasi, Sanjeev Sharma were also present.