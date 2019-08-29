Div Com Ladakh reviews preparations for Ladakh festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas reviewed preparations for Ladakh festival 2019 to be held in Leh from September 1.

Biswas took a threadbare review of each and every event of festival and directed for adequate publicity by media. It was decided that various exhibitions will be organised in newly prepared Tsi-shu Lamo Art Gallery in Leh town situated at Tourist Reception Centre, Leh. Various committees were also formed to look into the successful execution of each and every event.

Deputy Commissioner Leh, Sachin Kumar, while giving details of the preparation, ensured that all tourists will be received well in every event of the Ladakh festival and every effort shall be made by the District administration to make the festival a grand success. The four-day gala event will have various attractions and interesting events for tourists and locals alike. It will showcase culture and traditions of various regions of Leh by various means including cultural processions, music concerts, exhibitions of architecture and paintings, photo exhibitions, talks and film screenings etc. All events will be organised at places of tourist interest around Leh town. Archery competition and Polo matches will also be organised on the occasion. Special food exhibitions to showcase authentic Ladakhi cuisine and exhibitions of handicrafts and handlooms of Ladakh will be among main attractions of the festival. Participants will be engaged from various villages of Leh to bring their unique Ladakhi cuisines at food stalls of the festival.

The meeting was also attended by SE PWD Pradeep Kumar, CEO LDA Dr Zahida Bano, CMO Dr Motup Dorjey, CHO Tsewang Phuntsog, CAO Tashi Tsetan, Executive Engineer PDD Rinchen Angmo, Executive Engineer R&B Division Tsering Angchuk, Executive Officer Leh Razdan, Special Officer for Culture, J&K Cultural Academy Tsewang Paljor, AD Tourism Tsering Dolker, AD Handicraft Leh Sonam Gyurmet, Superintendent Handloom Leh, Rinchen Namgyal, DRC Leh and AD Information Leh.