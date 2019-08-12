Div Com Ladakh interacts with PRI members, listens to public grievances

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: To take stock of public grievances and developmental issues, Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas on Sunday visited Taisuru Tehsil and interacted with several public representatives besides Sarpanchs and Panchs of Taisuru, Kargee, Khaows, Kochik, Panikhar as well as the prominent citizens of the area.

While interacting with the members of Gram Panchayat, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized the need of utilizing the opportunities provided through devolution of powers to PRIs in redressing the issues of their respective populations. He also instructed the authorities of Rural Development Department to conduct workshops for members of PRIs for acquainting them with the powers devolved to them, especially the women members, by the Government.

The Divisional Commissioner also advised the PRI members to conduct regular Gram Sabhas and work in synergy for shared causes of the people of the area. He impressed upon the officers to work in close coordination with the Gram Panchayats to transmit the benefits of welfare scheme to the people at the grassroots level.

The public delegations and individuals projected a number of demands including construction of Parkachik Hydel Project, Panikhar-Pahalgam Road, Degree College for Sankoo-Suru, establishment of Girls HSS in the area, up-gradation of PHC Panikhar to the level of CHC and creation of infrastructure for winter sports at Taisuru.

The Divisional Commiss-

ioner gave a patient hearing to the demands and assured them for taking up their genuine issues at appropriate levels.

Executive Councilor for Works LAHDC, Kargil, Aga Syed Abass Razvi, Councilor Parkachik, Haji Ghulam Muhammad, ACD Kargil, Ghulam Muhammad besides other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.