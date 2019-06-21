Div Com Ladakh inspects CHC Sankoo, satellite campus KU

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: The Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas on Friday inspected Community Health Centre (CHC) Sankoo and took stock of the healthcare facilities available to patients in the health institution. He went round various section of the health centre and inquired from the officers about its overall functioning.

Councillor Sankoo Aga Syed Ahmed Razvi, Councillor Thasgam Abdul Rahim, Block Medical Officer(BMO) Sankoo Dr Munawar Hussain Wazir were also present on the occasion.

While appreciating the Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sankoo and the doctors as well as the paramedical staff for provision of satisfactory healthcare services and better hygienic conditions in the health centre the Div Com exhorted upon them to continue to work with the same enthusiasm and commitment so that the patients at large are benefitted.

Earlier, the Div Com also visited the Off Site Satellite Campus of Kashmir University and Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalaya (JNV) Kargil and took first hand appraisal of the functioning of these educational institutions in terms of the roll of students, availability of staff and infrastructural requirements, result percentage and other related aspects.

The Div Com interacted with the faculty members and students and urged upon them to strive hard to further strengthen the standard of education in these educational institutions.