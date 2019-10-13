Div Com Ladakh directs redesigning of sub way

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Divisional Commissioner Ladakh, Saugat Biswas inspected the ongoing construction work of Sub Way near SNM Hospital here on Saturday.

DC/CEO, LAHDC, Leh Sachin Kumar, Chief Engineer PWD Ladakh R.L Angurana, ADDC Moses Kunzang, ASP, Leh Suresh Kumar Chib, SE PWD, Executive Engineer R&B, Incharge Traffic Police, Leh and concern engineers were also present. Biswas expressed serious concern over the design of the sub way as one staircase of the sub way has compromised about five metres of existing road width, thereby narrowing the existing road by almost half. After detailed scrutiny of the way construction is going on, it could be seen that the existing architecture would further compromise another five metres from the existing road on the other side.

Biswas expressed serious objection over the way the construction was being undertaken with little concern for the smooth flow of traffic on the road and everyday commuters. While directing the officers, he said, “it is our constant endeavor to widen roads for smoother flow of traffic and ease of the commuters. At a time when traffic on the roads is on a constant rise and there is a need to have separate cycle tracks etc, in no case narrowing down of an existing road that too so substantially can be allowed.”

Divisional Commissioner directed DC, Leh and the Chief Engineer PWD, R&B to come up with a modified architecture of the sub way and road alignment within 24 hours keeping the existing road width intact.

The sub way which is being built at a cost of Rs. 1.67 crores was sanctioned under AMRUT in 2014-15 and the construction started in 2019. The sub way is coming up on the busy road in front of SNM, District Hospital, Leh.

Biswas has directed to restart the work only when the design ensures restoring of the original road width for easy traffic movement.