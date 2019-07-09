Div Com kick starts J&K Green drive in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Massive plantation drives were launched across districts of Jammu Division on Monday to mark Green J&K initiative/ VanMohotsava- an initiative towards developing the ecology of the state in a more beneficial way.

School children, employees and civil society members participated in the plantation drives held in each district.

The celebration kick started with inauguration of the drive by Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma in presence of Chief Conservator of Forests Sameer Bharti, here in Fund office at Muthi.

The Forest Department has set a target of planting 50 lakh plants in J&K during 2019-20 as envisioned by SAC. Concurrently, plantation activities at district levels are being organized by Divisional Forest officers at district level involving Administrative Department, various institutions, Panchayats, Defence Forces, Schools, Colleges etc.

On the first day of the plantation drive, more than 1000 plants of different indigenous and drought hardy species like Arjun, Jacaranda, Silver Oak, Camphor, Pine, Chinar, Amrood etc. were planted and distributed to improve local green cover and restore micro-eco-system balance.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner, emphasised on the importance extending green cover on wasteland, community land, institutions and roadside, to beautify as well as enhance tree cover. Equal importance was stressed on survival of planted saplings and their adoption by local beneficiaries’ and employees of concerned institutions apart from informing the participants about the necessity of harnessing green resources such as solar energy, rain / roof water harvesting for minimizing the carbon footprint and to improve depleting ground water level.