Div Com Jammu reviews issues, condition of highways

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Monday asked the concerned district administrations to deploy quick response teams and identify holding areas/points for parking of vehicle during road closures in their respective jurisdictions.

The Div Com was chairing a meeting to review the issues related to National Highways and preparations for smooth plying of traffic during darbar move and upcoming winter season.

The meeting was attended by IGP Traffic, Alok Kumar, RTO Jammu, Dhananter Singh, Project Director NHAI, Ajay Kumar Rajak, Deputy Director Health and other concerned Officers while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Samba, Udhampur and Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The DC Ramban informed about the present status of the Highway, while executing agencies gave details about the widening work done so far and future plan of work. It was informed that the work is in progress for improving and maintenance of road at various locations.

The Div Com asked the DCs to identify holding areas/points for parking of vehicle during road closures in their respective districts.

In view of move of civil secretariat and other offices from Srinagar to Jammu, the Div Com also asked the DC Ramban and Udhampur for constituting quick response teams to meet any emergency.