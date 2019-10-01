Div Com Jammu reviews arrangements for Darbar Move

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Monday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements for move of civil secretariat and other offices to winter capital.

The Divisional Commissioner sought details about the status of sanitation and renovation, upgradation works to be taken up in secretariat and government quarters.

The concerned officers informed the Div com that the renovation works are in progress and would be completed on time. He directed the officers of the concerned departments to ensure that the renovation, upgradation and repair work in all the government residential colonies is completed well in time besides facilities like drinking water, electricity and ration etc are made available.

The meeting also discussed security arrangements at secretariat and in the residential quarters for the move employees.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner JMC, Pankaj Magotra, ADC Jammu, Rishpal Singh, SSP Jammu, Tajinder Singh, SSP Traffic, Joginer Singh, Deputy Director Estates Department, Alyas Khan besides senior functionaries of Health, Floriculture, FCS&CA, PHE, PDD, PWD and other concerned while Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur and Ramban attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner directed the officials of floriculture department for face lifting of the secretariat lawns and beautification of roads. He also asked the traffic department to frame a comprehensive traffic management plan. He directed the DC Udhampur and Ramban to take a review meeting with highway authorities and take stock of works on National highway. He also directed them to make arrangements of medical teams, quick response teams to facilitate smooth movement of move employees.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner along with senior functionaries of concerned departments visited civil secretariat and inspected ongoing works there. The concerned officers briefed about the work done so far and future work plan. He also visited residential government quarters at BC Road and took stock of arrangements being made for the employees stay.

The Div com asked the estate department to further gear up men and machinery for timely completion of repair and renovation works being executed in these quarters.