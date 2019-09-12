Div Com Jammu interacts with PRIs, MC members

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com), Sanjeev Verma on Thursday visited Batote tehsil as a part of public outreach programme and discussed issues pertaining to infrastructural development and economic growth of the area.

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Ramban Nazim Zai Khan, DIG DKR Bhim Sen Tuti, SSP, Anita Sharma, Director Health Jammu, ADDC Ramban, Superintendent Engineers of PDD and PWD, ACR district and sectoral officers of various departments besides PRIs and members of MC Batote attended the meeting.

The Div Com sanctioned Handloom Centre for Sanasar and a Composite Demonstration cum Training Centre of Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture Department to boost skill development of the youth and women folk. He directed the ACD to identify location along Sanasar and other roads for establishing common facility centre cum collection and sale point so that local can sell their products there

The Div Com deliberated with the HODs of various departments and Sarpanchs of the tehsil and officers and Municipal Committee members of Batote town.

After listening to the public representatives, he discussed the projected demands and issues with senior officers of the concerned departments led by the DDC.

He directed the district administration to depute an officer in every Panchyat to monitor proceeding of Gramsabhas and attendance of field functionaries there.

Responding to the issue of land for the construction of Solid Waste Management Plant, he informed that land has been transferred to the department and the possession will be given to it f in due course of time.

Tourism department was directed to create infrastructure for the visitors and organise promotional activities to attract tourists and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji pilgrims to the area. The AD tourism was directed to start plantation of flowers and saplings of attractive trees along the highway in coordination with Forest, Social Forestry and Floriculture departments for the beautification of area.

Tehsildar Batote was directed to submit all the compensation cases of house damages due to snowfall, landslide and flashfloods for early settlement. Floriculture department was directed to develop a park in Batote, while the DFO was asked to ensure availability of timber for locals and submit a detailed proposal for the development of City Forest Park at Batote.

Director Health Jammu was directed to identify land for Health and Wellness Centre and hold awareness camps to sensitize public about benefits of AYUSH golden card.

EO, MC Batote was directed to take up land acquisition case of proposed parking land. DPO was directed to start all approved works in all panchyats for its timely completion. The XEN PDD was directed to start the work to install new power line for Panchyat Thopal.

Most of the issues particularly related to infrastructure were solved on the spot in consultation with the concerned officers.

The major issues highlighted by the PRIs and civic body members included d-linking areas of Ramban district from the jurisdiction of PDD and PHE department of Doda district, early completion of under construction PMGSY and PWD roads, implementation of the flagship programmes including PMAY, PMUY, drinking water and power supply besides meeting the shortage of staff in schools, college and hospital.