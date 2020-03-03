Div Com inspects progress of Ring Road Project

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Monday conducted an extensive tour of Sarore, Bishnah area and inspected progress of work on Ring Road Project.

He was accompanied by Regional Officer, NHAI, Hem Raj; Sub Divisional Magistrate South, Sri Kant Suse; Tehsildar Bishnah, Raman Kumar, besides officials of Engineering wing of NHAI and other concerned officers.

During the tour, the Div Com visited various locations including, Raya Morh the starting point of the Ring Road, Sarore, Bishnah, Miran Sahib and other work sites and inquired about the progress of work there. He instructed the NHAI to set weekly, monthly targets by formulating work plans for the same.

The NHAI officials briefed the Div Com about the present status of work on prestigious road project and also informed about future work plan. It was informed that the work is in progress on various phases of the Project.

It is pertinent to mention here that, 58.25 KM, 4 lane Ring Road will start from Raya Morh of Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba district and connect with Jagti on the Jammu Udhampur National Highway. There will be 8 large bridges, 6 flyovers, 2 tunnels and 4 Viaducts on the route.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also reviewed the progress of land acquisition for the ring road and disbursement of compensation among the land owners.

The Div Com directed the NHAI officers to expedite the pace of work and emphasized on early completion of the road construction work. He also set targets for completing the various stretches of the Ring Road Project. He further asked the concerned officers to engage more men and machinery to speed up the work progress.