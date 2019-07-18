Div Com inspects National Highway, Langar sites

Reviews security, health arrangements for Yatris

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Divisional Commissioner (Div.Com), Jammu, Sanjeev Verma along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat today inspected Langer sites and shelter sheds established for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra here along the National Highway.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Harbans Lal and other concerned officers of civil and police department also accompanied the Div Com, who reviewed the arrangements for security, sanitation, water, electricity, fire safety and health facilities for the yatris. He directed the concerned officers to ensure all basic and essential facilities for their convenience.

He directed the Langer managers to follow the Standard Operating Procedures to ensure smooth service besides cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation. He directed the Designated Food Safety Officer to ensure that quality and hygienic food is served at Langers and in the market.

The Div Com directed the officers as well as the managers to take all measures to prevent the traffic snarl near their Langars to avoid any inconvenience to the yatris and other passengers as well.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also inspected the under construction shelter shed for yatris at Dalwas and directed the executing agency to speed up the construction work. The DC Ramban appraised Div Com about the arrangements made by various departments for convenience of yatris. The Div Com asked the officers to put in place effective response mechanism with active emergency control numbers. He stressed on successful disaster management mechanism with quick rescue teams to deal with exigencies, if arise

The Div. Com also inspected the ongoing construction work of National Highway four laning and directed the concerned agencies to ensure smooth and safe passage of the traffic by maintaining potholes and drainages besides ensuring proper maintenance at all crucial places from Nashri to Jawahar tunnel.