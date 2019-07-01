Div Com inaugurates Langar for Amarnath pilgrims

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma in presence of President VHP Jammu & Kashmir, Leela Karan Sharma on Sunday inaugurated Langar for Sadhus and Shri Amarnath pilgrims being organized by Baba Amarnath and Buda Amarnath Yatri Niyas at Geeta Bhawan, here.

After performing Pooja amidst Vedic Mantras, the Langar was started.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu along with Leela Karan Sharma served the Prasad to Sadhus and other Amarnath Yatris who have reached Geeta Bhawan, Jammu. The Langar shall remain in service for the whole Yatra period. Divisional commissioner accompanied by Pawan Kohli President and Sudershan Khajuria General secretary of the Niyas have the round of kitchen area, Health center setup by the Health Department and the Hall where the Sadhus and Yatris are accommodated.

Some more points were discussed for providing better facilities at Geeta Bhawan.

Divisional Commissioner assured that the points raised by Niyas members will be addressed soon.

Bodh Raj Sharma President, Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Anil Suri Ex-Chairman federation of industries, Ramesh Badyal Ex-President Birpur industrial association, Shakti Dutt Sharma, Vice President, Deepak Dhawan, Vice President, Bal Krishan Gupta, Secretary, Suresh Sharma, Secretary Deepak Sharma Secretary, Vipan Mittal, Secretary, Satpal Sharma, Nishu Gupta and Rajesh Bhasin, Media Secretary and other Office Bearers of Niyas were also present.