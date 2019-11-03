Div Com, IGP Jammu meets Lt Governor

JAMMU: Shri Sanjeev Verma , Divisional Commissioner Jammu and Shri Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

The Div Com briefed Lt. Governor about the arrangements being put in place for functioning of the move offices and law and order scenario in Jammu division besides efforts of the Divisional and Police Administration for ensuring safety and security of the people.

Lt. Governor advised the Div Com and the IGP to keep monitoring every aspect related to law and order and stressed the importance of maintaining a sustained coordination between the Police Force and the Civil Administration to meet the security challenges in the Division.