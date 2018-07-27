Div Com flags off bike rally on SBM

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To promote the awareness about Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) and instill the spirit of cleanliness among people, Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), formerly known as Directorate of Field Publicity, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, organised an inter-district Bike Rally covering Jammu, Samba and Kathua Districts.

The bike rally was flagged off by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma from Bikram Chowk Jammu. Neha Jalali, Deputy Director, ROB, Jammu was also present.

Verma said that behavioural change was an important part of Swachh Bharat Mission. He emphasised the importance of awareness initiatives in changing the mindset of people and motivating them to inculcate clean habits.

The bike rally that started from Bikram Chowk, Jammu and covered a distance of nearly 130 km passed through various Tehsils, blocks, urban, Semi Urban and rural pockets of Jammu, Samba and Kathua Districts. The bikers interacted with the public at various locations and urged them take up Swachh practices and be a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The rally was escorted by vehicles fitted with Public Address System making announcements and chanting songs and slogans of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

During the rally, road shows, media interactions were held at various paces including Vijaypur, Battal, Gujroo Nagrota and Phinter.

The rally culminated at Government Higher Secondary School, Pallan in Billawar block of Kathua District where an awareness programme was organised by the department in coordination with the district administration. The participants, Officers/ Officials of Regional Outreach Bureau and others were administrated the pledge of Swachhta.

Additional DC Billawar, Jolginder Singh Rai, who was also the Chief Guest, urged people to make the Swachh Bharat Mission a grand success.

Prem Singh, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Billawar, Deepak Kumar, Block Development Officer, Billawar and Chaman Lal, Principal of the host Institute were also present.

Field Officials from ROB Jammu, Gurnam Singh and Vikram Uppal delivered lectures on SBM. The school students participated in the seminar and a quiz contest was organized for general public.

Prizes among the participants of seminar and winners of open quiz contest were distributed on the spot by the Chief Guest.