Div Com emphasises expansion of Mulberry Zones in Jammu Division

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Tuesday asked Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division for expansion of Sericulture sector, development of silk, plantation of Mulberry trees and expansion of Mulberry zones in the districts.

The Div Comm was chairing a meeting with DCs of Jammu division regarding promotion of Mulberry and district sericulture plans.

The meeting was attended by Director Rural Development Department, Sudarshan Kumar, ADDC Jammu, Tanveer Iqbal Malik, Joint Director Sericulture, A K Dar, besides senior functionaries of Agriculture, Forest, Centre Silk Board and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with district sericulture officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The DCs informed the Div Com about the plan for development of Mulberry and number of saplings they are planting in their respective districts.

The Div Com asked the DCs for constituting core groups for promotion of mulberry plantation and silk industry in their respective districts. He asked them to convene meetings with the concerned officers, entrepreneurs for development of small silk industries. He further asked them for developing nurseries, and Mulberry zones in the districts.

Joint Director Sericulture informed that a total of 1100 Kanal of land has been provided by the district administrations to the department in different districts of the division for plantation. He also informed that they are planting 6 lakh saplings in this year.