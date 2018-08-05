Div Com discusses issues of relief distribution to refugees

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Sunday chaired a meeting to discuss the issues related to relief distribution to West Pakistani refugees living in different parts of Jammu province.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Samba Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rohit Khajuria, ACR Jammu Nisar Ahmed, ACR Samba Waseem Raja Khan, ACR Kathua Jitender Mishra and representatives of West Pakistani refugees.

The Div Com was apprised about the present number of refugee families from West Pakistan. He asked the concerned authorities to expedite the process of identification of eligible beneficiaries and aware them about the requirement of documents for availing the relief.

After discussion on various issues, the div com finalised the draft scheme regarding disbursement of relief to the West Pakistani Refugees for approval.

Meanwhile, the meeting also reviewed the progress in disbursement of PMDP relief among the PoK displaced families.

The Div Com asked the concerned revenue authorities to conduct thorough verification to ensure that the relief reaches the eligible persons and no genuine claimant is missed in the process.