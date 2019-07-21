Div Com directs to prepare sports calendar on three tier system

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan on Saturday said that the portion of retrieved land from encroachers will be handed over to Panchayats for the development of playfields.

The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while reviewing the youth engagement programme.

He directed Youth Services & Sports and Sports Council to prepare a sports calendar on three tier systems viz- village, block and district level which include number of players participated, teams, clubs, games, areas and other details within a week and then hold tournaments immediately across the valley.

“Government is committed to provide each and every facility to the young and budding players of the valley which will prove their talent in the national and international arena,” Khan added.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, ADC Srinagar K K Sidha, Senior Officers of Youth Services & Sports and Sports Council and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.