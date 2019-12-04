Div Com directs for timely completion of MA Stadium works

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday visited MA Stadium and inspected the ongoing renovation/up-gradation works and development of sports facilities being undertaken there.

He took stock of the upgradation, renovation and development works of sports facilities being carried out at the stadium as per the BCCI norms. He directed the National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC) to speed up the ongoing up-gradation works for its timely completion.

He also asked the executing agency to ensure the quality of work as this project envisages up-gradation of the stadium up to the status of international cricket ground.

He also visited Indoor Sports Complex of M.A Stadium and took stock of sports facilities there. He was informed that the stadium hosts various sports disciplines that have the capability of providing youth an opportunity to represent the State at the national and international level.

Among others, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services & Sports Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Sports Council Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, NPCC Zonal Manager Dharam Pal, Project Manager Kripa Ram, officers from NPCC and sports department were present on the occasion.