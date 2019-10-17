Div Com directs for early completion of ETP at Rangreth

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday directed the officials to speed up the work on Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) at Industrial Estate Rangreth.

The Divisional Commissioner was speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the issue of accumulation of effluent water coming out of Industrial Estate Rangreth. The matter was earlier highlighted in a representation submitted by inhabitants of Hill View Colony Rangreth.

The Div Com said that the matter is being takenup with Chief Engineers of R&B and I&FC and Commanding Officer, JKALI for suggesting remedial measures.

It was also decided that R&B and I&FC will give alternative measures till the ETP initiated by SIDCO is completed. The Divisional Commissioner directed concerned officers to redress issues of Rangreth area on priority basis, so that inhabitants do not face any inconvenience.

Additional Commissioner, Kashmir Bilal Ahmad Bhat, General Manager SIDCO, Executive Engineers of SIDCO & PHE and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.