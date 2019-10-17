Div Com directs DCs to expedite land acquisition process

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Wednesday directed the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division to expedite and complete the process of land acquisition pertaining to various departments and development projects.

The Div Com issued these directions while reviewing the progress of land acquisition, requisition cases in Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner, R K Srangal, Assistant Commissioner Central, Jitender Mishra, ACR Jammu, Vijay Sharma and other concerned officers while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu division along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

A threadbare discussion was held on each case.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com about the present status of land acquisition, requisition cases in their respective districts. It was informed that most of the cases have been resolved while process is on for remaining cases. The DCs assured the Div Com that the pending cases would be resolved at the earliest.

The DCs also apprised the Div Com about the land identified for construction of newly sanctioned colleges and poultry estates in the districts.

The Div Com sought details of each case and directed the DCs to expedite the process for all the pending cases at the earliest.