Distt Admn demolishes illegal structures, shops at Bus Stand Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: District administration, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Samba, Rohit Khajuria, on Friday demolished illegal structure, shops, makeshift Khokas, during an anti encroachment drive at main bus stand Samba.

During the drive, team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Gupta, a JCB was pressed into action and all the illegal structures including a plants nursery, shops, and pavements were demolished.

Deputy commissioner Samba, while over viewing the anti encroachment drive process, said that these illegal structures were constructed over an area of more than 3 Marlas and were causing hindrances to smooth movements of commercial vehicles including buses, daily commuters and others through main bus stop samba.

DC informed that during his previous visit at bus stand samba, he had appealed to the locals for removing of all the encroachment however failing to comply, the anti encroachment drive was today carried out.

He said the personals from paramilitary and JK police were also stationed at the site for peaceful conduct of the whole anti encroachment drive.

Deputy Commissioner Samba said that any encroachment in the district shall not go unidentified and action ensuing shall also be taken to maintain complete law and order in the district.

He exhorted upon the main town samba market shopkeepers to avoid placing their products on roads as it causes restrictions in movement of vehicles, people and daily commuters and also to approach his office immediately in case any violation of rules”.

DC directed the concerned officers for clearing all the debris around bus stand and construction of road on the spot.

He also directed to the traffic police officials that said Jammu-Kathua buses shall now move through main Bus Stand Samba.

On the occasion Tehsildar Samba Avtar Jasrotia, DySP (HQ) T.R Bhardwaj, District Information Officer Ajay Sharma, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Samba besides other officers were also present.