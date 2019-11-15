District, State Yoga events from Nov 18

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Yoga Association shall be holding district championships at Udhampur, Reasi and Jammu on November 18, 20 and 21 respectively.

The district level competitions shall be followed by the State Championship at MA Stadium, Jammu from November 23, a handout issued here on Thursday.

The competition shall be held in different age groups starting from eight years to 18 years in both boys and girls sections.