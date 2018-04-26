District Sport Climbing meet today

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Organised by the Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK), the 18th Jammu District Sport Climbing Competition shall be held at Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, here from tomorrow.

The two-day championship shall be inaugurated at 11:00 AM. Secretary, J&K State Sports Council, Waheed Ur Rehman Parra has consented to be chief guest. Secretary, Press Club Jammu, Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Professor Lalit Magotra shall be among other distinguished gathering.

About 300 climbers from various clubs and institutions of Jammu district have confirmed their participation and shall vie for honours in different events. However, like last year, medal winners at the national level competition have not been allowed by the Association for participation in an attempt to pave way for the budding climbers to come up.

The technical and logistic support shall, however, be provided by Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) North Zone Committee, New Delhi.

The championship has been sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.