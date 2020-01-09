District Senior Vice President JKHWA calls on DDC

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: District Senior Vice President Jammu and Kashmir Handicap Welfare Association (JKHWA) Vinod Kumar Sharma on Thursday called on the District Development Commissioner Rajouri and highlighted the grievances of the specially-abled. He said that Social Welfare Office at Nowshera is functioning in a rented house and is inaccessible to the disabled persons. He said that a building should be constructed on the road side in an open area. He also demanded a District level medical board to visit Nowshera for assessing the disability and issuing disability certificates to the beneficiaries. The DDC gave a patient hearing to the Senior Vice President JKHWA and assured him to look into the case and redress the grievances.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Acid attack survivor’s lawyer moves court against ‘Chhapaak’
Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’ to release on February 7
I knew ‘Fleabag’ was going to be special: Andrew Scott
Age independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease: Sushil
Would love to do more realistic films with Ranveer: Deepika Padukone on ”83′
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper