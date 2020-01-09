District Senior Vice President JKHWA calls on DDC

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: District Senior Vice President Jammu and Kashmir Handicap Welfare Association (JKHWA) Vinod Kumar Sharma on Thursday called on the District Development Commissioner Rajouri and highlighted the grievances of the specially-abled.

He said that Social Welfare Office at Nowshera is functioning in a rented house and is inaccessible to the disabled persons. He said that a building should be constructed on the road side in an open area. He also demanded a District level medical board to visit Nowshera for assessing the disability and issuing disability certificates to the beneficiaries.

The DDC gave a patient hearing to the Senior Vice President JKHWA and assured him to look into the case and redress the grievances.