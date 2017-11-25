District Rajouri Wrestling Championship Block Khawas wins Championship Trophy

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: The District Rajouri Wrestling Championship organised by District Rajouri Wrestling Association under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Wrestling Association concluded on Friday at Government Higher Secondary School Teryath, here.

The championship was sponsored by State Sports Council Jammu.

In all, 40 wrestlers from various clubs of different tehsils of Rajouri District under different weight categories as per WFI guidelines participated in the event.

The event was held under the guidance of Organising Secretary, Bushan Uppal, General Secretary District Rajouri Wrestling Association.

Event was organized under the overall supervision of Rakesh Khajuria General Secretary JKWA and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma.

Incharge Principal of the host GHSS Teryath, Harjeet Kumar was the Chief Guest who distributed prizes, medals and certificates to the participating wrestlers.

Bouts were officiated by the technical panel comprising Anuradha Sharma, Rakesh Khajuria and Parladh Singh Wrestler (Referee).

Championship Trophy was won by wrestlers of Block Khawas.

Results:

45 Kg: Manohar (Gold), Pankaj (Silver) and Amit (Bronze)

51 kg: Kulbir (Gold), Mohinder (Silver), Ravi and Liaquat (Bronze). 57 kg: Rajinder (Gold), Sunil (Silver) and Rakesh (Bronze). 61 kg: Sanjeev (Gold), Kashmir (Silver), Gourav and Ajay (Bronze). 65kg: Devinder (Gold), Billal (Silver), Mohd Sahil (Bronze). 74 kg: Rashpal (Gold), Kuldeep (Silver) and Sonu (Bronze).