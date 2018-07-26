District Pulwama Kho-Kho meet from August 3

Sports Reporter
SRINAGAR: District Pulwama Kho-Kho Association is organising district two-day championship at Sports Stadium, Pulwama from August 3.
As per a reports reaching here, the competition shall be held in three age groups of under-14, under-17 and under-19 in both boys and girls sections.
