District Police organises Karate Competition

JAMMU: In continuation to District Police Sports Festival-2017 for under-19 years (boys and girls) under Civic Action Programme (CAP) being organised under the overall supervision of SSP Jammu, District Police on Monday organised Karate competition at MA Stadium, here.

A total of 110 students from 16 schools participated in the competition which was supported by Amateur Karate Association Jammu and Kashmir (AKAJK).

In today’s event SP City South Sandeep Choudhary was the Chief Guest who gave away medal to winners.

Others present were Nazir Ahmed Bhatt Joint Secretary J&K Sport Council, Shiv Kumar Sharma Joint Secretary J&K Sport Council, Haji Abdul Qayoom Chief Sport Officer J&K Sport Council, Shiv Kumar Sharma Chief Sport Officer J&K Sport Council, Prof. Bashir Member J&K Sport Council, Ambedkar Gupta AKATK, Brijesh Bhau Chief Referee Karate and Naresh Sharma.

The bouts were judged by Deepa Sharma, Anoop Singh, Sahil Singh, Gopal Dass, Waseem and Naresh.

The detailed results:

Under-17: 35-40 Kgs: Mohd Amir of Luthra School (Gold), Adarsh Bhagat of Ever Green School (Silver) and Honian Ali Khan of JK Police Public School (JKPPS), Miran Sahib (Bronze). 40-45 Kgs: Aman Verma of JKPPS (Gold), Mayank Mahajan of Army Public School (APS) (Silver) and Prikshit Singh of JKPPS (Bronze). 45-50 Kgs: Honey Sharma of APS Bishnah (Gold), Anjan Chopra of KC Public School (Silver) and Avhiraj Singh of KNIT School (Bronze). 54-58 Kgs: Sushan Sharma of KC Public School (Gold), Piyush Bhardwaj of KC Public School (Silver) and Avishek Kumar of Luthra School (Bronze). 58-62 Kgs: Akshum Slathia of Banyan Tree School (Gold), Manik Dhar of JKPPS (Silver) and Sahil Gupta of JKPPS (Bronze). 62-66 Kgs: Chaitanya of BSF School, Paloura (Gold) and Junaid of JKPPS (Silver). 66-70 Kgs: Abhimanyu Charak of KNIT School (Gold), Aman Sharma of JKPPS (Silver) and Asad of JKPPS (Bronze). 74-78 Kgs: Rishav Verma of Luthra Academy (Gold) and Aditya Kumar of Ever Green School (Silver).

Under-14: 26-30 Kgs: Gagan Bhagat of JKPPS (Gold), Nitin Kumar of Ever Green School (Silver) and Talib Hussain of JKPPS (Bronze) Medal. 28-32 Kgs: Archit Singh of Ever Green School (Gold), Hardik Manhas of Ever Green School (Silver) and Vansh Anand of Ever Green School (Bronze). 48-52 Kgs: Alok Kumar of JKPPS (Gold) and Deepak Thappa of APS (Silver).

Under 19: 45-50 Kgs: Fahad Rather of JKPPS (Gold) and Manik S Chib of Navjug School (Silver). 50-54 Kgs: Aarush Puri of Jagariti Nikatan (Gold), Aman Sharma of DCM Public School (Silver) and Sachin Sharma of DCM Public School (Bronze). +82 Kgs: Bharat Jalotra of Higher Secondary School (HSS) Akhnoor (Gold) and Farman Mir of Doon International School (Silver).