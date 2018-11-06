District Police Leh honours survivors of Hot Springs ordeal

Share Share 0 Share 0

LEH: To honour the survivors of Hot Springs ordeal of 1959, District Police Leh under the supervision of SP Leh Sargun Shukla hosted a high tea at Indus Hall of District Police Lines on Monday.

The CRPF veterans namely Kunzang Dechan, Sonam Dorjay, Sonam Wangyal and daughter of Abdul Majid who are the living survivours of the Hot Spring ordeal narrated their first hand experience to the officers.

A short film on the Hot Spring ordeal was also screened showing the highest level of commitment and sacrifice of the officers and jawans while fighting for the motherland with the People Liberation Army in the year 1959.

SSP Leh Sargun Shukla while honouring the veterans said that the sacrifices of the Hot Spring ordeal will never be forgotten and way the survivors fought to protect our motherland will always give us the example of highest level of commitment and bravery.

Mementos were also presented to the survivors to honour them.

SP CID Leh Stanzin Losal, DySP Hq Leh Ishtyaq A Kacho, DySP DAR Suraj Singh, Senior PO Leh Tsering Puntsog and other officers of District Police Leh were present on the occasion.

Later, the veterans thanked District Police Leh for such an honour which they have always deserved. It is pertinent to mention that to remember the sacrifices of the Hot Spring ordeal, 21st October of every year is commemorated as National Police Day all over the country.