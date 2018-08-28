District Level workshop on MR Vaccination Campaign held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Department of Education along with Health Department today held a district level sensitization workshop of all senior education officers on the Measles Rubella Vaccination Campaign under the supervision of CEO, Mohd. Sharif & CMO, Dr M A Shah.

Surveillance Medical Officer, World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Akshay Vyas, DMEIO, Health Department besides senior officers of Education and Health department were present during the camp.

The CEO Doda asked all education officers to provide their full support, coordination and involvement during campaign and further called for motivating Parents, Teachers and Principals to achieve coverage of 100% targeted beneficiaries.

Underscoring the importance of immunization, SMO, WHO briefed the participants about the Measles-Rubella vaccine, which will be provided for free in schools, during the campaign, in health facilities and at outreach session sites. He informed that through full immunization coverage, the benefits of life-saving vaccines can reach every child.

It was further informed that around 1.25-1.26 lakh children will be covered in Doda during upcoming MR campaign.