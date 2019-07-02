District-level stakeholders’ meet held on GSDP, ENVIS

Share Share Share 0

GANDERBAL: District level stakeholders meeting on sustainable management of natural resources under the Environmental Information System (ENVIS) scheme was held at College of Physical Education Gadoora, here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Dr. Anandi Subramanian, Principal Advisor Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), New Delhi.

Dr. Anandi said that the aim of holding the meeting is to familiarize stakeholders concerned at the district levels about Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP) and Grid based Division Support System (GRIDSS) initiatives undertaken under ENVIS by the MoEF&CC.

Scientist and JKENVIS Hub Coordinator Majid Farooq highlighted the objectives of GSDP and GRIDSS programmes.

National Program Co-ordinator ENVIS Kumar Rajnish, shared the initiatives taken by the Ministry in these programmes. Programme Officer, JKENVIS Hub Gowhar Meraj presented the steps taken by the State ENVIS Hub for these programmes.

Chief Planning Officer, Ganderbal Anika Mushtaq highlighted some implementing environmental issues need improvement. Dr. Anandi Subramanian interacted with the stakeholders for their involvement in making these programmes successful.

Earlier, Dr. Anandi Subramanian met the Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Government of Jammu and Kashmir and other dignitaries of the State Government.