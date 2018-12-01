District level Sports Competitions concludes

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: District level Sports Competitions in the disciplines of Taekwondo, Gymnastic and Wrestling was held in District Kathua.

Over 150 players in both boys and girls sections participated in taekwondo, 100 players in gymnastics and 100 players in wrestling.

Tarun Sharma, a social activist and former football player, was the Chief Guest who gave away the medals and certificates to the participating players in the concluding function.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were Ravi Singh, Divisional Sports Officer, Jammu, Shamsher Singh, Incharge Manager, DCC Kathua, Organising Coaches and staff of J&K State Sports Council.