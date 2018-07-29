District-level sports competition to begin on August 2

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, on Saturday chaired a meeting of district officers and various security agencies to review the preparedness for inter-zonal district level sports competition.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ASP Budgam, officers from the Army and CRPF, CEO, CPO and officers from various engineering wings.

It was given out that the competition would be held at Sports Stadium Budgam on August 2, 2018 in which children in the group of 14-17 years will participate. Besides, a cultural programme and a felicitation ceremony would also be held.

Decoration of the main venue ground, rostrum, seating arrangements, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water/tanker service, barricading of venue, medical aid camp, availability of ambulance, deployment of fire tenders, transportation facilities, invitations, cleanliness and sanitation measures were discussed threadbare in the meeting.

Emphasis was laid on refreshments, transportation, mobile toilets and changing room facilities for the event participants.