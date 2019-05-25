District level inter-school tournament begins

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Level Inter School tournament for boys and girls under-19 years in the discipline of badminton, table tennis, chess and yoga started on Friday, here at Subash Stadium.

Around 27 boys drawn from 14 institutions of district Udhampur took part in the Badminton (boys) tournament, three girls drawn from two schools of Udhampur took part in table tennis, eight girls drawn from five schools took part in chess and five boys participated in yoga event.

In Table tennis Girls U/19 yrs- Vanshika of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur bagged first position while Suman Singh Katoch of Happy Model Higher Secondary School Udhampur and Ujala Kumara of Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur got second and third positions respectively.

The Badminton U/19 yrs boys contest was won by Jatin Sharma of Happy Model Higher Secondary School by defeating Mridul of APS Udhampur.

The Chess Girls U/19 yrs tournament was won by Divyanshi Rajput of Vijay Higher Secondary School Udhampur, while Isha Rani of Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur and Neha of APS Udhampur got second and third positions.

In Yoga Boys U/19 yrs, Rohit Singh of HSS Tikri bagged first position while Arun Kumar and Arun Kumar of HSS Boys Udhampur got second and third positions respectively.