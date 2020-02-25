District Kupwara Volleyball Championship begins

STATE TIMES NEWS KUPWARA: District Volleyball Championship Kupwara being organised by Volleyball Association of Kupwara under the aegis of Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir commenced at High School Chogal, here on Monday. A total of 15 teams including eight men and six women are participating in the championship. Today’s results MEN: Handwara beat Drugmulla 2-0 (25-14, 25-21); and Chogal beat Villagam 2-0 (25-21, 25-18). WOMEN: Green Light Club beat Hill Grange 2-0 (25-11, 25-15); Aims School beat Government Girls School Chogal 2-0 (25-18, 25-22); and Green Light beat Aims School 2-0 (25-12, 25-17).
