District Judo Meet from Dec 6

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Judo Association shall be holding Jammu District Championship at Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here from December 6 t0 8, 2018.
The winner judokas shall be selected for the open trials for the forthcoming Senior and Junior National Championship, a handout issued by the association here on Saturday informed.
