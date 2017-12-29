District Judo meet begins

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The Jammu District Judo Championship started on Friday at Judo Hall of the Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, here involving around 3,000 young judokas in different weight and age groups.

The two-day competition was declared open by Senior Vice President of J&K Judo Association, R.C Thakur in the presence of Manager Indoor Complex, MA Stadium, Satish Gupta, who as Guest of Honour.

The bouts were officiated by the technical panel including Suraj Bhan Singh, Ritika Slathia, Jugal Kishore, Danish Sharma, Ranjodh Singh, Komal Gupta, Rajesh Verma, Munish Chatwal and Avinash Sharma.

Also present were Varinder Dogra, Shiv Kumar, Suraj Sharma, Varvadra Singh, Sandeep Gupta and Raj Kumar.