District Hospitals, Rural, Urban Training Centers transferred to 5 new Medical Colleges to facilitate first MBBS batch from August 2019

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik accorded sanction to the transfer of administrative control of District Hospitals (Associated Hospitals) of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri along with their assets to the five new Government Medical Colleges of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri respectively.

SAC further approved transfer of administrative control of PHC Sagam and PHC Mattan to GMC Anantnag, PHC Kalantra and PHC Bagh-i-Islam to GMC Baramulla, PHC Manjakote and Urban Health Unit to GMC Rajouri, PHC Bhalla and PHC Ghat to GMC Doda and PHC Budhi and Urban Health Centre Krishna Colony to GMC Kathua.

SAC also approved transfer of 674 posts of different categories of these five Hospitals and 107 posts of five Rural Health Training Centres and five Urban Health Traning Centers, presently borne on the establishment of the Heath Department to the respective Medical Colleges along with their budgetary provisions.

These posts shall get added to the establishment of the new Medical Colleges but will be filled up on deputation basis from the Heath Department. The employees on these posts in these District Hospitals and the five Hospitals, five Rural Health Training Centres and Five Urban Health Training Centers shall be treated as on deputation from the Health Department retaining lien, seniority and promotion prospects in their parent cadre i.e Health Department. The Health and Medical Education Department will examine the cases of the deputationists as are willing to be assimilated in these new Medical Colleges after following the prescribed procedures.

Civil works of these five new Medical Colleges are progressing at a rapid pace. The concerned agencies have been directed to complete the works expeditiously within the set timelines to enable operation of the classes of first year of MBBS in these Medical Colleges from their own buildings. Moreover, 675 posts of various categories have been created for each new Medical College.