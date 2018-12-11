District Hospital Samba sans doctors, authorities in slumber

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: These days District Hospital Samba is running by paramedical students due to the shortage of doctor and other staff while concerning authorities are in deep Slumber.

According to the people, they alleged that several times they apprised government and district administration Samba regarding the shortage of staff and demanded deployment of same in said Hospital, but till date no action has been taken. Due to the shortage of technicians of X- Ray, ultrasound and city scan machines, people are getting these same facility at night time.

Ravi Khajuria, Councilor of Ward No 7 Samba said that till time no any specialist doctor is in Samba Hospital and due to shortage of staff, the patient are being treated by paramedical students. Another local Karan Kumar said that District Hospital Samba is only famous for referring patients as there is no proper faculty available at night time. Only one medical officer deals all the patients.